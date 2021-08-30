PHA praised for plantation campaign

LAHORE:Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar and Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed visited PHA Lahore Headquarters in Jilani Park here Sunday. MPA Sadia Sohail, Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz, LDA Member Amir Qureshi, Phata Member Atif Ayub Mayo also accompanied the ministers.

PHA chairman gave a briefing on the ongoing and recently completed projects in Lahore while DG Jawad Qureshi gave a briefing on Plant for Pakistan campaign, Greenbelts and Miyawaki Forests. The ministers appreciated the PHA efforts in successfully running the Plant for Pakistan campaign.

Appointment: Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Board of Management Chairman Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra has termed the appointment of Dr Mohsin Zaheer as professor of neurology in the institute a pleasant addition and said that Prof Mohsin Zaheer is highly skilled in his field and his inclusion in PINS will further strengthen the team of neuro physicians. Prof Anjum Habib Vohra said that young doctors had the opportunity to learn a lot from the experience of their seniors. PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Shahid Mukhtar and other senior doctors were also present. Prof Anjum Habib Vohra stated that the state-of-the-art PINS in the region was providing world class medical services to the patients but there was a need for doctors, nurses and paramedics to improve their professional skills to make the name of the institute brighter.

Dolphins, PRU: Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to 235 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both the wings checked 295,000 bikes, 35 vehicles and more than 242,000 persons. Around 658 motorbikes and two other vehicles were impounded and 230 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.