Punjab, trade bodies urged to work for Dubai Expo

LAHORE:Business community and the government should tap all untapped segments and opportunities available to us for promotion of our trade and industries.

Dubai Expo is one such opportunity for which business community needs to present its best to the potential consumers worldwide through one single platform, said Raja Muhammad Anwer, Vice-President (Punjab) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Pakistan is known for its capacity and quality of production, it simply needs more exposure than it already has, he added. Punjab alone has so much economic potential and opportunities that it can facilitate business-to-business, business-to-consumer and even business-to-govt transactions worth billions of dollars. From sports to healthcare sector, our products are known and used worldwide, but this trade channel needs to be reorganised. The Punjab govt has announced taking active part in Dubai Expo and it needs to establish strong liaison with FPCCI Punjab Chapter for fair and appropriate representation in the expo. Our pavilion at the Dubai Expo must reflect our cultural, trade and industrial capacity for the rest of the world as one of the bests from the region, he concluded.