Cops warned against delay in FIRs registration

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has warned the police officers concerned that strict action would be taken against them in case of any unnecessary delay in registration of FIRs and failure to respond in emergency situation.

Presiding over a meeting of the senior officers of all the wings of Lahore Police here Sunday, the CCPO said that the merit and selection policy should be followed in letter and spirit in posting process of SHOs and in-charges investigations in police stations.

DIG Investigation, DIG Operations, CIA, Dolphin Squad, ARF and AVLS wings, SDPOs and additional SPs Operations and Investigation attended the meeting. CCPO reviewed in detail, the overall law and order situation as well as performance of all the units of Lahore police.

He directed the SDPOs to submit comprehensive inspection reports on weekly basis regarding all the arms dealers operating in the city. He said that security audit of Chinese installations and residences should be revised to improve safety mechanism whereas data about old enmity cases must be updated so as to initiate preventive measures to avoid any further possible loss of lives. He directed the police officers to enhance coordination and flow of information among different wings and units for better service delivery. He directed them to continue crackdown against land-grabbers, arms, drug-peddlers and gamblers to make provincial capital peaceful and a crime-free city. He directed SDPOs and in-charges investigation to improve challan ratio in different cases giving priority to women and children molestation cases to ensure justice to the victims. He directed police officers to revamp patrolling mechanism and focus on crime hotspots, remote village areas as well as suburbs of the city. Combing and intelligence-based search and sweep operations at sensitive establishments, residential areas, hotels, hostels, bus terminals, railway stations and other important places as well as checking of citizens, including tenants and private employees with the help of Hotel Eye, Travel Eye, Electronic Police Software and other latest applications and gadgets would be continued to free the city of habitual criminals and proclaimed offenders, he concluded.