Increasing trend witnessed in prices of perishables

LAHORE:The whole price control mechanism of the government is moving around revenue collections from the fines imposed on profiteers and launching FIRs, but both these actions have so far failed to get required results of controlling inflation on perishables.

According to a WhatsApp message of a deputy commissioner to price control magistrates asking them to ensure 800 price inspections, imposition of minimum Rs80,000 fine and five FIRs against those who violate official price list. He said those failed to achieve the target will not attend the meeting of price control review scheduled to be held after two days while he will surrender the officers who fail to meet the target. The performance of price control magistrates is being attached with imposing fines and registering FIRs instead of implementing the official price list.

It is believed that maximum FIRs and huge fines are controlling the prices, but in reality the sellers are happily paying fines to the government and passing the fine money to the consumers which is further burdening them.

This week again mainly increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of almost all vegetables, fruits and chicken meat. This week the price of chicken, live bird, increased by Rs2 per kg fixed at Rs156 per kg while it was sold at Rs165 to Rs180 per kg and chicken meat by Rs3 per kg fixed at Rs226 per kg and sold at Rs230 to Rs 320 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade Rs47 to 50 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade was unchanged at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs32 to 35 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white by Rs7 per kg, fixed Rs17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs34 to 36 per kg, B and C mixed sold at sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, and C-grade at Rs45 to 48 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, garlic Chinese price by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs255 to 265 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Garlic Harnai was by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs225 to 235 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Spinach was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of lemon local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 180 per kg.

Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 100 per kg.

Lady finger was unchanged at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53 to 140 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs50 to 70 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Peach A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 250 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, and it sold at Rs100 to 160 per kg.

Cantaloupe was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Apricot price was not fixed, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs46 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 450 per kg.