Cop suspended after protest against ‘torture’

LAHORE:The incharge of police chowki was suspended after residents of Haloki staged a protest demonstration on Katcha Main Defence Road Sunday.

The protesters alleged the incharge Chowki Haloki police arrested Jabar from Nagar village without any case a week ago and disabled him by torturing in a private cell. Police dropped him off near Punjab University after his condition worsened. The protesters appealed to the chief minister to take notice of the incident.

Man held for abusing child: Ghaziabad police arrested a man for abusing a 7-year-old boy. The accused, Ashfaq, lured the victim, who was playing in a street, to his shop and forcibly abused him.

Meanwhile, Ghalib Market Investigation police arrested a man after he inappropriately touched a four-year old girl who was walking down the street. The girl was going to bazaar when the accused Suhail Anwar caught her and touched her inappropriately. The accused had confessed to the crime.