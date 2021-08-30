Humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper and central areas during next few days. A westerly wave was also present over western parts of the country.

They predicted that thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) was expected in Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan & northeast Balochistan. Hot and humid weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Rawalpindi (Chaklala 111, Shamsabad 39), Islamabad (Bokra 55, Zero Point 43, Golra 26, Saidpur 21), Gujranwala 25, Malam Jabba 04, Astore 12, Bunji, Skardu, Bagrote 07, Chillas 01 and Kotli 01. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 27.2°C.