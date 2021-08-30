80 outlets of quacks sealed

LAHORE:While continuing with its anti-quackery drive, the Punjab Healthcare Commission carried out crackdowns in 12 districts and closed down 80 outlets of quacks.

The PHC enforcement teams inspected 712 treatment centres during the last week. They found that 29 qualified physicians started treating patients. The PHC has started surveillance of another 377 centres. PHC made 115 inspections in Rawalpindi district and sealed 10 centres. Ten backstreet clinics each were sealed in Lahore and Sheikhupura, eight in DG Khan, seven each in Sialkot and Lodharan, six each in Gujranwalla and Gujrat and four each in Kasur, Attock, Layyah and Vehari.

In Lahore, Asif Clinic, Saeed Clinic, Shakeel Clinic, Khalid Clinic, Saman Maternity Home, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Nazim Dental Surgery, Najaf Medical and General Store, Ghafoor Clinic and Imran Clinic were closed. A spokesperson for the PHC said that the PHC had so far inspected over 100200 treatment centres, closed down 33,591 illegal outlets.