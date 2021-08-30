No fear of wheat shortage in province: Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that as wheat is available in abundance in the market, there is no fear of any kind of its shortage anywhere in the province.

The senior minister on Sunday said that the Punjab Government and the Food Department were keeping a close watch on the situation in the food market and wheat was not being released at the official level so far as it was not needed at present.

Talking about the current situation of wheat in the province, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government released wheat at the official level

only when it was required.

He said that some elements wanted to put pressure on the Punjab government to release wheat for higher profits while wheat was already available in large quantities in the open market.

He said that a bumper crop of wheat had been harvested this year too and the best price was paid to the farmers as well. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Food Department wanted to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and flour to the people till the end of the season of this year.

The minister also said that a good wheat crop was expected next year and Insha Allah there would be no shortage of wheat for the general public. Moreover, the Punjab government will take all possible steps in this regard, he concluded.