Business timings restricted to 8pm in new lockdown order

The Sindh home department on the recommendation of the government of Sindh has issued new lockdown order restricting business timing till 8pm.

The new notification will remain in force from September 1 till September 15. It was issued by the home department in exercise of powers conferred under the Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

“Business Timings, Market and business activities in Karachi division and district Hyderabad may continue till 8pm. Other divisions and districts of Sindh province to continue market and business activities till 10pm,” reads the notification.

It, however, adds that essential services will be allowed to operate 24/7. Such services include pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, fuel stations, LPG shops, milk shops, tandoors, standalone grocery stores, vendors of fish, meat, vegetable and fruit, e-commerce, and bakeries.

“All the managements and staff and customers shall follow Covid-related SOPs,” the notification reads. In Karachi division, Fridays and Sundays will be closed days. In Hyderabad, Fridays and Saturdays will be closed days and in other divisions and districts of Sindh, Friday will be the closed day.

The notification reads: “A complete ban shall continue on indoor dining for Karachi and Hyderabad, however, outdoor dining will be allowed till 10pm under strict Covid protocols. Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59pm at 50% occupancy for the vaccinated individuals only.

“Carrying vaccination cards by the guests while dinning out shall be mandatory for the purpose of inspection by the LEAs. Takeaway and drive-through and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to following of all SOPs with staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated.

“There will be a complete ban on indoor weddings and related ceremonies. Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 300 guests under strict Covid protocols till 10pm. [In] other divisions and districts of Sindh, outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 400 guests under strict Covid protocols till 10pm. Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 200 guests only for the vaccinated individuals under strict COVID protocols till 10pm.

“There will be complete closure of shrines in Karachi division and district Hyderabad. However, shrines in other parts of the province of Sindh may be opened at the discretion of divisional and district administration concerned in consultation with health as well as the Auqaf and religious affairs department, Sindh.”

The notification also stated that there would be complete closure of cinemas throughout the province of Sindh and all indoor gathering would remain banned, including cultural, musical, religious and miscellaneous events.

“Complete ban shall continue on contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi and Wrestling). Indoor gyms will be allowed for vaccinated individuals only,” the notification reads.

Regarding the office timings, the notification reads that in Karachi and Hyderabad, “routine normal office working hours for public and private offices will continue; however, attendance level shall be reduced from 100% to 50%. [In] other divisions and districts of Sindh, routine normal office working hours [will continue] with 100% attendance.”

The notification reads: “Public transport may ply on sanctioned routes with occupancy level of up to 50% seating capacity, subject to following of all SOPs with staff duly vaccinated. Ban is imposed on all types of snacks served to the passengers during journey by the transport services.

“Railway services will continue to operate with 70% occupancy under strict Covid protocols subject to following of all SOPs with passengers and staff duly vaccinated. All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools shall remain closed in Karachi division and district Hyderabad, however, public parks may remain open under strict COVID protocols.”

The home department also allowed the district administration to impose broader lockdown in specified areas within their jurisdiction based on risk assessment.