PTI leaders want CM, Nasir, Ghani and Wahab interrogated in Mehran Town fire inquiry

Reiterating their demand for a fair and transparent investigation into the Mehran Town factory fire that killed 16 workers on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leaders on Sunday said the horrific incident was perceptible evidence of corruption and inefficiency of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the ruling party of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly, PTI leaders, including opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi and former minister Haji Muzaffar Shajra, said that none of the relevant ministries and civic agencies such as the labour, environment and local government departments and Sindh Building Control Authority ever checked the mushrooming growth of industrial units in residential areas.

“There are certain procedural requirements for establishing an industrial unit, which include approvals, NOCs and supervision by the relevant authorities,” Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice president, said. “All the legal requirements seemed lacking in the Mehran Town factory and even the Supreme Court’s guidelines in the regard were not observed.”

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader demanded a fair and transparent inquiry into the incident and said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab along with the heads of relevant authorities should be interrogated for their negligence and apparently corrupt practices.

He maintained that it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to protect the lives of citizens by ensuring implementation of relevant laws and regulations.

PDM rally

Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Karachi ‘a failed show of power’, Sheikh said that the Pakistani nation had rejected the opposition alliance’s narrative and as the opposition leadership was concerned over people not attending their public gatherings, they had started to bring madrasa students to fill the chairs against the political as well as ethical values.

“By bringing the madrasa students in public gatherings, the JUI-F [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl] was jeopardising the life and well-being of children who were sent to madrasas for acquiring religious education,” he said.

The PTI leader appealed to the JUI-F leadership to have pity on innocent children and not let the minor students exposed to many people as they were not even vaccinated against Covid-19.

Berating the JUI-F for what he described as its double standards regarding the participation of women in political activities, Sheikh said PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman could hold meetings, press conferences and public gatherings with Maryam Safdar but was against women’s participation in the public gatherings of his party.

“Pakistani women — from Fatima Jinnah to Benazir Bhutto — always played an important role in politics and political movements of Pakistan,” the PTI central vice president noted and maintained that about half of the country’s population could not be denied their fundamental right of participation in political activities.

Governance in Sindh

The PTI leaders said the PPP’s provincial government had hypothesised that the novel coronavirus only targeted schools and it could not intrude in political gatherings and rallies, due to which the provincial government’s Covid-19 SOPs were only meant for schools, shops, markets, restaurants and factories.

Sheikh alleged that the Covid-19-related restrictions were part of the Sindh government’s strategy to extort money from industries and businesses in the province.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism of the federal government, the Sindh Assembly opposition leader urged the PPP leadership to present their performance and achievements during their 13-year-long rule in Sindh.

“The PPP’s achievements include deaths of Thari children due to malnutrition, water scarcity, dilapidated roads and infrastructure, heaps of garbage, sewage ponds, closed schools, insufficient health services and roaming dogs,” he said.

He added that on the other side, Imran Khan-led PTI government in the Centre had brought economic stability in the country with their prudent policies that was evident from a significant increase in the per capita income, exports, remittances, foreign exchange reserve and revenue generation.