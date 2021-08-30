Two children drown in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two children drowned in a seasonal stream after recent rains in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that Abid Khan and Baitullah were washed away by rainwater in Teddy Bazaar area.

The bodies of the children were later recovered later on and shifted to Jumrud hospital where the doctor pronounced them dead.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted in the Maidan area in Tirah valley.

The sources said Wali Muhammad was working at home when electrocuted and died on the spot.