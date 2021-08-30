Muqam condemns use of force against doctors

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has condemned the use of force by police against peaceful doctors and medical students who were protesting in Lahore against the National Licensing Examination.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he termed the violence against peaceful protestors as unjustified and illegal.

He contended that peaceful protest was a constitutional and legal right of every citizen, and hence the police had no right to use force to break it.

The PML-N leader said that the doctors had rendered great sacrifices during COVID-19 pandemic and they should not have been treated harshly.

He believed that the government should have taken all stakeholders on board before enforcing any policy.

Amir Muqam lamented that instead of resolving the issue amicably, the government resorted to brutal violence which could not be allowed in any circumstances.