120 persons with disabilities get winter packages

KALAYA: Around 120 physically-challenged persons were given packages containing items for winter season to facilitate them here on Sunday.

The distribution ceremony was held at the Jirga Hall in Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district.

Besides District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Hadi, Assistant Commissioner, Upper Orakzai, Adnan Ahmad, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Officer Gul Rahman, a large number of disabled persons also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Hadi and Adnan Ahmed said that handicaps were an important part of our society and the government would take every possible step to ameliorate their sufferings.

They said that a total of 1,800 disabled persons were registered with the social welfare department and the government was making efforts to impart them training and skills to make them useful citizens of the society.