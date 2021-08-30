Chubby And The Gang, Big Red Machine and Goat deliver new music albums

BIG RED MACHINE — HOW LONG DO YOU THINK IT’S GONNA LAST?

The second full-length release by The National’s Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver is a subtle and exquisite work that combines big-hearted songwriting with deep emotion.

Big Red Machine (the name a nod to the Cincinnati Reds baseball team) started life in 2008 when Dessner and Vernon began exchanging music via Myspace. Since then it has evolved into

a musical arena where both

parties can experiment with

and develop new sounds

outside the constraints of their respective groups.

But to call their latest album an experiment is to play down its coherency. In fact, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is the full package — a study in regret, nostalgia for childhood, lost innocence and optimism about the future.

On Brycie, Dessner pays tribute to his twin brother, who guided him through his depressive bouts at school, while on Hutch (which features Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and Shara Nova) he struggles with the death of his friend, Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who took his own life in 2018.

Both Dessner and Vernon have collaborated with Taylor Swift of late, and she appears on two tracks, including the yearning single Renegade, which addresses the anxiety of codependent love.

Mostly, however, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is a tribute to friends and family, and the joy that comes with making music alongside them. 9/10 (Review by Alex Green)

CHUBBY AND THE GANG — THE MUTT’S NUTS

Forty-five years on from the Summer of Hate and Chubby And The Gang are here to prove that punk’s still not dead. Tough times will always inspire loud, angry music, and the five-piece have plenty to rail against on their second album, from inequality and workers’ rights to gentrification.

They’re influenced by first wave punk bands like The Ramones and The Clash, and based in west London like the latter, and with a similar tendency to feature the Westway in their videos. The opener and title track and It’s Me Who’ll Pay are 100mph thrashes fronted by Charlie Manning’s gruff vocals, but over the course of the 15 songs there’s plenty of variety.

Life On The Bayou includes blues harmonica and piano, showing a Dr Feelgood and pub rock influence, while hook-laden last song I Hate The Radio is almost pop. Take Me Home To London is an acoustic ballad, just voice and guitar, a love letter to the capital, and Life’s Lemons has a doo-wop feel.

Unlike some in the genre, they don’t take themselves too seriously, fostering a cartoon persona through their album covers and videos, and launching the album with gigs at record stores that include them judging a dog show.

At a time when the Sex Pistols have been back in the High Court arguing over endless legal issues, there’s a new gang in town ready to keep the punk flag flying. 8/10 (Review by Matthew George)

GOAT — HEADSOUP

However stunning Goat’s swaggering psych debut World Music was — and if you haven’t heard it, it really, really was — few who observed their sudden emergence from nowhere in 2012 would have expected them to be much more than a flash in the pan.

After all, this was a group whose members all wore tribal masks and claimed to come from a cursed village in the remote reaches of northern Sweden. Not only that, but their mind-bending blend of acid-tripping rock, Afrobeat and funk was so bombastic it seemed hard to see how they could keep it up.

But Goat are all about the art of surprise — and so it is that almost a decade on the band has a reputation as one of the most consistent, and consistently surprising, on the global circuit. Headsoup — a collection of

B-sides and standalone singles accompanied by two new tracks — is testament to that yet again, serving as a thrilling reminder

of the group’s astonishing

raw power.

Highlights include the fabulous groove of Let It Burn, deemed by the band at the time of its initial release to be the best they’d ever written, and closer Queen Of The Underground, a Hendrix-inspired wall of fuzz that seems to get heavier with every passing moment. 8/10 (Review by Stephen Jones)

CHVRCHES — SCREEN VIOLENCE

The fourth album from the Scottish synth-pop trio has been released just in time to mark 10 years since they formed in Glasgow. After experimenting with pop influences on 2018’s Love Is Dead — prompting mixed reviews — they have returned to the identifiable, clean sound that made their name.

Opener Asking For A Friend sounds achingly familiar and it is not until the fourth track, Violent Delights, that they depart from the ever-present grinding bass drum, with a wider chorus and contrast for Lauren Mayberry’s bell-like vocals.

There are other highlights: second single How Not To Drown, which features a duet with The Cure’s Robert Smith, mellows into a trance-like finish after five minutes, Final Girl jangles in the middle, and final track Better If You Don’t is the true oddball — a sweet synth-free ballad.

Nightmares, the penultimate song, even edges closer to rock, giving a perceptible sonic nod to the plethora of early 2000s pop-rock bands. But overall Screen Violence feels pretty safe: a crowd-pleaser, now there are crowds to please once more. 7/10 (Review by Natalie Bowen)

MAISIE PETERS — YOU SIGNED UP FOR THIS

Maisie Peters made headlines earlier this year when she signed to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records. Peters, an industry newcomer at 21, grew up in a small town near the South Downs in Sussex.

Sheeran, meanwhile, spent his childhood around Framlingham, an equally sleepy market town in Suffolk. Both spent time busking as teens (Peters doing so in Brighton’s picturesque Pavilion Gardens) and share a taste for lyrical, poppy songwriting.

Now Peters is releasing her debut studio album, You Signed Up For This, a love letter to youth and the emotional highs and lows of those heady years. Guided by songwriters including the legendary Steve Mac and Frances, she has produced a solid selection of chart-ready tracks that feel dynamic and fresh.

On Outdoor Pool she recalls a teenage dalliance gone wrong and sings, “I was 15, now I’m 15 and a fool,” while the title track is a coming-of-age story told without regret. Peters has already earned fans in Taylor Swift and Sam Smith, and developed an avid fanbase calling themselves the Daisies. Her debut album is likely to win her even more. 7/10 (Review by Alex Green).