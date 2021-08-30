Reality bites

While watching the recent ceremony which was held to celebrate the PTI’s three years in power, I remembered how in the 1960s Ayub Khan used to celebrate his ten years of development. Even though it is true that when he was in power he built dams, set up factories, and brought green revolution through land reforms, his development resulted in the accumulation of wealth in the hands of the rich – industrialists, bankers, feudal lords, etc.

This increased the gap between the haves and have-nots. Then, too, there used to be several protests against rising food prices. The war with India in September 1965 brought the economy to a standstill. His popularity also declined following the signing of the Tashkent declaration with no mention of Kashmir. This point was then used by the opposition against him, which demanded that he resigned from his post.

In the middle of this chaos, he celebrated his decade of development which infuriated the people. The point is that the people are not interested in such celebrations. All they want is a society where they and their families can at least survive.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi