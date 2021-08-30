Man held under terror law over firing in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY: A 30-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after shots were fired at a republican mural in Londonderry last week.

Detectives investigating the incident at a commemoration in the Fern Park area of Galliagh in Derry on August 20 carried out searches at a house in the area on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “A number of items were seized and a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act. He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station for questioning.” Footage that circulated widely on social media showed two masked men firing shots in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devinein Galliagh. The incident was heavily criticised by the unionist community, which called for a full investigation.