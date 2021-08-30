Pakistan imposes curbs in 27 cities as hospitalisations soar

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday extended enhanced Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities across the country as the healthcare system had begun to creak under the intensifying patient load.

The NCOC made the decision to enforce Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) “in view of current pandemic situation and increasing pressure on Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities”, it said in a statement.

The decision comes as the country’s active infections exceeded 93,000 — its highest number so far — with more than Some 6,173 hospitalisations, more than 5,600 of whom were considered critical.

Initially, restrictions were implemented in 13 cities with high positivity ratio and disease spread. However, with the prevailing situation in mind, enhanced restrictions have been expanded — which include Islamabad and 11 cities of Punjab — Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan.

The restrictions also encompass Sindh’s urban cities of Hyderabad and Karachi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, and Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu and Gilgit. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the enhanced curbs apply in Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, Abbottabad, Swat, and Chitral Lower.

In the above-mentioned areas, all commercial activities, excepting essential services, will be closed at 8pm. Markets will be closed two days a week, whereas the determination of off days has been left at the discretion of provincial authorities.

The restrictions on indoor dining in restaurants will be maintained, while outdoor dining will be allowed at 10pm. Takeaway services will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day. Indoor wedding ceremonies will be banned, but outdoor events limited to 300 guests will be allowed until 10pm.

The ban on shrines and cinemas will continue, as well as on contact sports like boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling. Only vaccinated people will be able to go to indoor gyms.

In order to contain disease spread, normal office hours for public and private offices will continue with 50 per cent strength in their premises. The same 50 per cent restrictions apply on public transport, though rail services are allowed to have 70 per cent passengers’ capacity. Amusement parks and swimming pools will remain closed whereas the public will be allowed to enter public parks with Covid-19 safety protocols, the NCOC said.

The education sector has been allowed to operate with Covid-19 SOPs as the forum decided schools across the country will open three days a week with 50 per cent strength and on a staggered basis. The NCOC will review its implemented SOPs on September 13.

NCOC data showed that 3,909 more people tested positive for the virus and 69 patients had died in the 24 hours leading to Sunday.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The national positivity ratio was 6.21 per cent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in Multan 70 per cent, Lahore 48 per cent, Bahawalpur 47 per cent and Islamabad 40 per cent.

Oxygen beds occupancy was highest in Swabi 83 per cent, Abbottabad 76 per cent, Swat 66 per cent, and Gujranwala 60 per cent. Around 517 ventilators were in the country.Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,152,481 cases were detected and 25,604 deaths.