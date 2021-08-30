PDM flexes muscles sans PPP in Karachi power show

Ag APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a power show in Karachi on Sunday, where they sought to flex their muscles to demonstrate the anti-government alliance still remains a threat to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite the exit of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP).

The two parties parted ways with the PDM after falling out with the PML-N and JUI-F over the Senate opposition leader elections, which the latter two parties believed the former manoeuvred Yusuf Raza Gillani into the slot -- with the help of the government-aligned Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The rally, attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, comes a day after a news conference of the alliance’s leadership in the PPP’s Karachi backyard, in which the PDM chief publicly attacked the party for “deliberately stabbing the PDM in the back” and vowed to highlight the troubles of Sindh province.

Despite the rhetoric, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif did not name the PPP at the time of this report, and limited his criticism to the Centre, which he said had treated Karachi like a “stepmother” would.

PPP’s chairman, meanwhile, continued his jaunt outside Karachi, visiting cities like Nawabshah and Khairpur and also criticised the PTI government. He, however, in a veiled reference to Maulana Fazl’s remarks on the PPP’s alleged treachery, said: “We trusted our friends, but it is we who were betrayed.” He also said that PPP (alone) is enough, and the party would stand on its own feet and “chase out undemocratic forces”.

The PTI, meanwhile, made light of the PDM gathering in Karachi, with foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi saying the government was not worried about the “unseasonal public meetings” of the PDM, but warned the meetings could cause the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Qureshi remarked the PDM meetings would lead to the spread of the pandemic. “In the last three years, PDM faced failure only,” he said, adding that the opposition, now wanted to come up with “a new trick” to fulfil its desires.

The opposition lacked any agenda for the development of the homeland, he added. Qureshi maintained that the opposition was pursuing “an agenda of chaos and anarchy”. “Imran Khan is pursuing a zero tolerance policy in order to eradicate menace of corruption and hold looters accountable,” Qureshi said.