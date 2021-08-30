Pindi logs 3 more deaths, 593 cases reported from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another three patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1093 while the virus did not claim any life from Islamabad Capital Territory from where as many as 861 patients had already lost their lives due to the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that a total of 593 new patients were reported from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 130,633 of which 1,954 patients had died of the illness.

It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region is still much higher as compared to other parts of the country and the number of active cases from the federal capital and Rawalpindi district makes over 8.4 per cent of the total active cases present in the country on Sunday. The region contains less than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population.

On Sunday, out of a total of 93,504 active cases present in the country, 7,884 are from the twin cities. The positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi was recorded as 8.9 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 400 new patients have been reported from ICT and 193 from Rawalpindi district. Confirmation of 193 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 31,894 of which 28,800 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2001 on Sunday of which 111 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,890 were in home isolation.

From the federal capital, the total number of confirmed patients so far reported has reached 98,739 of which 91,995 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from ICT was recorded as 5,883 on Sunday after recovery of 547 patients in the last 24 hours.