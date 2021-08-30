Tayyab marches on, Israr stuns Asim

ISLAMABAD: Some contrasting and entertaining squash was on display in the $12000 PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex with Tayyab Aslam winning it easily while Israr Ahmad upsetting second seed in a hard-fought quarter-final.

Israr, the former junior Asian champion took 47 minutes to beat second seed Asim Khan 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5 for a place in the semis. Some long rallies and close finishes were witnessed in the match where Asim staged a recovery after going 2-0 down at one stage. However, he just managed to win the third with Israr bouncing back to take the match.

Earlier, experienced Farhan Mehboob proved just a piece of cake for top seed Tayab Aslam in the first quarter-final. Tayyab just spared 17 minutes for Farhan before beating him in straight games 11-9, 11-5, 11-3 in 24 minutes. By the time the match entered into the third game, Farhan had very little to offer. The top seed will now face Hamza Sharif in the semis.

Former Pakistan No 1 Nasir Iqbal was also seen in ruthless form as he defeated Farhan Zaman 11-4,11-7,11-5. The match lasted just 17 minutes. Farhan looked too casual and erratic and could not put up a decent show worthy of his experience and standing.

Results (quarter-finals): Tayyab Aslam (Pak) bt Farhan Mehboob (Pak) 11-9,11-5,11-3; Hamza Sharif (Pak) bt Amaad Fareed (Pak) 11-4, 6-11,11-1,5-11,11-8; Nasir Iqbal (Pak) bt Farhan Zaman (Pak) 11-4,11-7,11-5; Israr Ahmad (Pak) bt Asim Khan (Pak) 12-10,11-5, 9-11,11-5.