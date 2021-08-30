Railways crowned Servis T20 Cup champions

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways, led by Anjum Shahzad, lifted the Servis Cup T20 Cricket Tournament when they defeated the reigning champions Orient by eight runs in a thrilling final played at the Township Whites Club Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, Railways managed 116 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs with Muhammad Rizwan 32, Azhar Bhatti 23, Hamdan Nazir 17, Hasan Nasir 14 and Zeeshan Zaidi 12 as their main as their main contributors. Ansar Javed and Usman Ali bagged three wickets each conceding 12 and 12 runs respectively.

Orient, in reply, were dismissed for 108 in 17.3 overs. Their principal run-getters being Kamran Rafi 35,Abdul Rehman Talat 18 and Usman Ali 17. For Railways Imran Akram (3-12) and Muhammad Irfan (3-16) did most of the damage. After the match, Rana Saeed of the Servis Industries gave away the prizes.