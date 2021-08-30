Afghan Paralympians in tears, Brits light up Super Sunday

TOKYO: Afghanistan’s athletes were in tears when they finally arrived at the Tokyo Paralympics, officials said, as Britain’s wheelchair rugby team won one of 63 golds up for grabs on Super Sunday.

Afghanistan’s Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were evacuated to France last weekend from the Taliban-controlled country in a “major global operation”, the International Paralympic Committee said.

“The meeting at the athletes’ village was extremely emotional. There were lots of tears from everyone in the room,” said IPC spokesperson Craig Spence.

Spence said the Afghanistan flag appearing at Tuesday’s Opening Ceremony had been the “first step to keep the door open” to the athletes and their arrival was “a very strong message of hope to many others around the world”.

Khudadadi will compete in the women’s -49kg K44 taekwondo on Thursday. Sprinter Rasouli will take part in the men’s T47 long jump on Tuesday having arrived too late for his favoured T47 100m.

“As you can imagine after a very turbulent week, both athletes were exhausted following their flight last night,” added Spence.

Day 5 of the Games brought a first-ever wheelchair rugby gold for Britain, who beat the United States 54-49 in the final.

The Brits had never previously won a medal in the event, but a heroic effort edged out the Americans, who were looking to improve on the silver they claimed five years ago in Rio.

“What an amazing shift that was — that was one to remember,” said Britain’s Jim Roberts, who led the scoring with 24 tries.

“I play to win every game I go into, so that’s what I wanted to come for.”

Japan beat Australia 60-52 to take the bronze, leaving the Aussies — who went into the competition looking for a third straight gold — going home empty handed.

“It’s going to hurt watching every other team receive a medal and not us, but that’s just what happens when you’re not the best,” said Australia captain Ryley Batt.

The day began with American Kendall Gretsch snatching triathlon gold right on the line in a dramatic finish after Australia’s Lauren Parker had led almost the entire race at Odaiba Marine Park Sunday.

Parker was hampered by backmarkers on the final lap, with the crucial seconds lost enabling Gretsch to reel her in to win by less than the length of her wheelchair.