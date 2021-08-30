Getkate, O’Brien power Ireland to T20 win

DUBLIN: After falling short by the barest of margins in the first game, Ireland made a strong comeback with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday to level the series 1-1.

Zimbabwe decided to stick to the formula that worked for them in the first T20I and chose to bat in the second game. While the visitors remained unchanged, Ireland made one change to the team that lost the previous game, with Harry Tector coming in for Curtis Campher.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start, courtesy of their openers but lost their way towards the end of the Powerplay as both Wessley Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani were back in the hut by the end of the six-over mark.

Dion Myers didn’t last long at the crease and the wickets of Craig Ervine and Regis Chakabva in a space of three balls put Zimbabwe in a spot of bother at 65/5 at the end of 11 overs. Shane Getkate was the wrecker-in-chief for Ireland, accounting for three of the five wickets that fell.

Zimbabwe managed to claw their way back into the game in the second half of the innings thanks to an unbeaten 88-run stand between Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl, with Shumba assuming the role of the aggressor with a 27-ball 46*. Going at just over 6 rpo at the end of 15 overs, some late fireworks from the two propelled Zimbabwe to 152/5 at the end of 20 overs.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe

Wessley Madhevere c ÜRock b Getkate 21

Tadiwanashe Marumani run out 11

Regis Chakabva c Stirling b Getkate 10

Dion Myers b Getkate 1

Craig Ervine lbw b White 15

Milton Shumba not out 46

Ryan Burl not out 37

Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 5) 11

TOTAL (20 Ov, 5 wickets) 152

Did not bat: Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

Fall: 1-35 (Wessley Madhevere, 4.6 ov), 2-39 (Tadiwanashe Marumani, 5.6 ov), 3-41 (Dion Myers, 6.4 ov), 4-64 (Craig Ervine, 9.5 ov), 5-64 (Regis Chakabva, 10.1 ov)

Bowling: Craig Young 4-0-34-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-40-0, Shane Getkate 4-0-20-3, Simi Singh 4-0-19-0, Ben White 4-0-33-1

Ireland

Paul Stirling c ÜChakabva b Burl 37

Kevin O’Brien c Shumba b Chatara 60

Andy Balbirnieb Burl 5

George Dockrell not out 33

Harry Tector not out 5

Extras (b 4, nb 2, w 7) 13

TOTAL (18.3 Ov, 3 wickets) 153

Did not bat: Neil Rock Ü, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White

Fall: 1-59 (Paul Stirling, 6.2 ov), 2-77 (Andy Balbirnie, 10.2 ov), 3-129 (Kevin O’Brien, 15.4 ov)

Bowling: Richard Ngarava 3.3-0-34-0, Wellington Masakadza 3-0-24-0, Tendai Chatara 3-0-20-1, Luke Jongwe 3-0-26-0, Ryan Burl 4-0-24-2, Milton Shumba 2-0-21-0

Result: Ireland won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: K O’Brien (IRE)

Umpires: Alex Neill and Mark Hawthorne (IRE)