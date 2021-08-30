Naeem fires 66 to win Independence Day Cup

KARACHI: The final round of a major professional championship on the national circuit rarely springs a real surprise as either one of the four or five top contenders usually win the title.

But it was a different story here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Sunday when Peshawar’s little-known Muhammad Naeem played one of the best rounds of his professional career to win the professionals crown of the DHA 11th Independence Day Cup Golf Championship.

Not many thought that Naeem, who was not even part of the leader flight in the third and final round, would be in contention in a field that was spearheaded by the likes of top players like Shabbir Iqbal, Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed and Waheed Baloch.

But after steady rounds of 72 and 70, Naeem gave his best when it mattered the most as he sank a flurry of birdies to overtake the leaders with a stunning round of six-under 66, the best of the tournament. His heroics were enough to upset the applecart as Naeem sailed to a two-shot triumph after a 54-hole aggregate of 208 (-8). It was in the final stages of the tournament that Naeem sizzled with timely birdies including one on the par-3 17th where he putted from more than 30 feet.

“It feels great to win such a major title after beating the country’s top players,” said Naeem. Local pro Zohaib Asif finished as the runner-up with an aggregate of 210 (-6).

Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal, who started the final round as the leader, had a subdued outing and carded 72 for an aggregate of 211 (-5), finishing in a joint third place with Matloob Ahmed and Muhammad Nazeer.

They were followed by the duo of Ahmed Baig and Waheed Baloch at 212 (-4).

In the amateurs category, Arsalan Shikoh showed great nerves as he carded another impressive round of 73 to win the title. He started the final round as co-leader with younger brother Omar Shikoh. Also in the leader flight were Major Sharjeel and national amateur champion Omar Khalid. The trio were tied till the 14th hole before a double bogey on the par-5 15th dented Omar’s hopes. Arsalan went on to win by three strokes with an aggregate of (219). Major Sharjeel finished second followed by Omar Shikoh and Omar Khalid, who carded 77.

Nisar Hussain won the senior professionals title while Muhammad Saqib emerged victorious in the junior professionals category.