PSB General Council meeting: POA’s likely absence raises concern

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) non-representation in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) General Council meeting scheduled for Monday (today) has somewhat taken the gloss off the occasion.

‘The News’ has learned that POA, one of the members of the 11-member body, was not invited for the meeting until around 6pm Sunday evening when POA received the invitation.

“Since POA president is out of the country and this invitation is by name, his participation is not possible on Monday. I have also talked to the POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood and communicated him about the reasons,” Col (retd) Asif Zaman, Director General PSB when approached said.

When the POA secretary was contacted he confirmed that Association had received the invitation late Sunday (holiday) evening. “We are in no position to inform our president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan about the email Sunday. Once our staff reaches POA offices Monday morning, we would inform him. By then possibly the PSB Board meeting would already have got underway.”

Usually all the members of the Board receive invitations almost a week before the Board meeting. One of the members (body) has confirmed that they received the meeting notice almost seven days back.

It is worth mentioning here the representatives of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) recently suspended by the POA is also expected to participate in the PSB Board meeting.

Asked about the meeting agenda, PSB DG said obviously the house would be contemplating on different issues.