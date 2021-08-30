Not for us

The Sindh government has to come up with a plan to reopen education institutions. It is true that the threat of the coronavirus isn’t over yet, but we cannot continue with the current learning method for long. Distance learning isn’t a viable option for children who haven’t been able to go to their schools and spend time with their friends. Schools play an important role in building a child’s social skills. Online learning isn’t the same. The authorities should decide how they can make schools safer for children and teachers. Mask and vaccine mandates may play a big role in helping the government reopen schools.

Nishat Shah

Karachi