We always criticise the Sindh government whenever it commits any mistakes. This time, however, the province’s ruling party deserves praise and credit. Its vaccination programme is being carried out in an efficient manner. Many people, especially those who cannot work from home and have to go out, are vaccinated.

It is hoped that the country will be able to defeat the virus in a timely manner. This is the time for people to play their role and convince anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Our careful behaviour will definitely be the reason for a drop in Covid-19 cases.

Sumbul Tahir

Karachi