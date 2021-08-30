This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to malicious practices of some small shopkeepers who are running their businesses in Larkana’s residential areas. Whenever the Sindh government imposes a province-wide lockdown, these shopkeepers use this as an opportunity to exploit people. They start selling items of everyday use at high rates. When a city is under lockdown, big marts remain closed too. Residents are then forced to buy from the nearest shop. They also sell their old stock and say that because of the lockdown wholesale markets in the city are facing an acute shortage of such items. Similarly, many transporters charge extra fare because they know that the public transport system remains suspended when a city is under lockdown.

While multiple lockdowns turned out to be a difficult phase for a majority of people, these profiteers were able to profit off of the current tough times. The last few months have shown us how the rich continue to get richer and the poor get poorer. The government has to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against these profiteers.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana