Protecting children

Each year in Pakistan thousands of children, both boys and girls, are subjected to exploitation and abuse. In many cases it is sexual in nature. There are experts who believe the sharing of content showing child abuse videos or pictures over social media adds to the problem, and there is also agreement that broad-based, long-term campaigns are required to try and bring down numbers in a country where child pornography is accessed frequently. For this purpose, the initiative taken by Facebook along with the Zindagi Trust, founded by Shahzad Roy, is a good start to educate people on how to properly report cases of exploitation or abuse, rather than circulating them over social media. This is important given that a large number of people who post such content do so to bring it to official notice. However, at times social media is not the best platform, well meaning though the effort may be. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also cooperating in the venture. We need many more such initiatives if there is to be any degree of success in combating the abuse of children, amongst the most vulnerable members of society. A broad consensus needs to be built around the issue of tackling and eventually reducing abuse as far as is possible.

One of the problems is that the abuse of children often occurs within homes. This is one reason why it is often not reported. Adult members of family as well as children themselves need to be made aware of how they can report such abuse and obtain help. The helplines for children which do exist, run by various NGOs, receive hundreds of calls each month. As Zindagi Trust has pointed out, there is also a need to create awareness in schools and persuade children that they are in no way responsible for the abuse, physical, verbal, psychological or sexual inflicted on them. This brings us to teaching children about the crucial issue of consent and understanding that anything violent done to them against their will is not acceptable.

No doubt, far more has to be done and the police also brought into the equation so that officers can be sensitized to the matter of protecting children who need help, even if the abuse has occurred within their own homes. We have heard stories of parents failing to report abuse because family members or friends are involved. This mindset has to change. As members of society our primary duty is to protect those who are less able to protect themselves. This overrides issues of upsetting harmony within families or neighbourhoods. Videos depicting child exploitation end up being more harmful than useful. Other means to report such cases and most importantly of all to keep children safe must be found, especially given the number of cases we hear of concerning severe corporal punishment, sexual abuse or other kinds of violence directed at children.