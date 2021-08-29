Sherry slams PTI over governance failure in 3 years

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman slammed the PTI-led government for rising inflation and failure in governance as with all the key macroeconomic indicators faring poorly during its three years rule.

“It is shocking to see the self-congratulatory media appearances while millions of persons in Pakistan are suffering from poverty, food insecurity and unemployment. The future does not look bright with increase in public debt and current account deficit, the country is going to struggle on the global scale”. She said on one hand the government is painting a rosy picture of its performance, and on the other we have figures from the World Bank which state that during May 2020 to May 2021, food prices have been increased by 14.8% in Pakistan. “It comes as no surprise that around 68% of our population is unable to afford a healthy diet,” she added. Sherry said it is shocking that food inflation has doubled in the past three years as from 5.5% in 2018; it rose to 10.48% in 2021. “Whereas our inflation rate is currently averaging at almost 11% which is higher than both India and Bangladesh and it is shocking that our economic growth rate has decreased by 29.3%,” she further added.

She said the unemployment rate has jumped from 6.2 % to 15 % as in 2020, over 20 lakh people were unemployed which is almost a quarter of the 10 million jobs the PTI had promised. “The income earned by over 6.7 million Pakistanis has declined in the last two years. Poverty has increased to 40% and over 20 lakh people have fallen below the poverty line,” she said. In the last three years, she said the country’s public debt has increased to Rs38.006 trillion and this is an increase of 52.3% which is double of what the PPP took and more than half of the PMLN’s share. “While the PTI was busy celebrating over not taking a loan from the State Bank in a year, the circular debt doubled to Rs2.28 trillion,” she added. Addressing the rising Current Account Deficit (CAD), she said the current account is back in deficit while Foreign Direct Investment have dipped by 39%. “So, why is the PTI government celebrating a surplus in both? CAD showed a surplus due to historical dip in international prices amid global COVID-19 crisis while the FDI improved only due to China’s investment in CPEC projects,” she further added.

In the last three years, she said the PTI government hid key debt statistics, and presented dubious GDP statistics to hide incompetence. “Our food inflation is highest in the region, and the unemployment rate has jumped from 6% to 15%,” Sherry said. She said wheat, sugar and oil crisis has caused losses worth billions of rupees. “Pakistan’s economy is on the ventilator so what exactly has the government done which is worth celebrating?” she questioned.