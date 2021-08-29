Covid kills nine more, infects another 1,152 in Sindh

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,152 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,812 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 17,361 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,152 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 5,506,131 tests, which have resulted in 429,268 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 49,729 people across the province are currently infected: 48,685 are in self-quarantine at home, 39 at isolation centres and 1,005 at hospitals, while 892 patients are in critical condition, of whom 78 are on life support.