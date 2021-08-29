PDM bars women from attending rally, PPP condemns

SUKKUR: Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her regret over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s decision of imposing ban on woman's entry in its today’s (Sunday) public gathering in Karachi. Reports said the PPPP’s central leader said the democracy allowed citizens to participate in politics, irrespective of their gender discriminations, saying that women have also been playing significant role for maintaining democracy in the country. Marri remembered that since the inception of Pakistan, women had rendered great services and sacrifices to the country. She further stated that the PDM’s announcement had hurt the people, adding that such decision could not be expected from a democratic movement, struggle for supremacy of the democracy. She added that the PPP always appreciated and recognised the struggles of women and their hard works for the democracy in the country and strongly condemned the PDM's decision to malign the women at such a decisive movement.