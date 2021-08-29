120 die, 4,191 new corona cases reported in a day

ISLAMABAD: One hundred and twenty people lost life and 4,191 people tested positive due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the country. As per NCOC’s data, the 4,191 people tested positive for the virus after 61,306 corona tests were taken. Tally of confirmed cases has ascended to level of 11,48,572. The positivity rate stands at 6.83%. The tally of fatalities has soared to 25,535 including the current deaths of 120. The total number of active cases have climbed to 93,107 while 10,29,930 people have so far recovered.