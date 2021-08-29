Sindh be accounted for Rs1,900b given by Centre: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the federal government had given over Rs1,900 billion to the Sindh government in the last three years which should be accounted for.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement, he said the federal government had given Rs650 billion for Sindh Transformation Plan and Rs450 billion for Sindh Rural Development package.

He said the PPP chairman perhaps did not know that his party was ruling Sindh for the past 13 years. He reminded Bilawal that providing basic facilities to people of Sindh was prime responsibility of the Sindh government, which had failed to fulfil its responsibility.

If the federal government was to build streets, drains, construct roads, ensure supply of drinking water and provide health facilities in Sindh, then what was the justification of the PPP government, he asked.

The PTI government had presented its 3-year performance, and the people of Sindh were asking the PPP for its 13-year performance, the minister said.

He said that earlier Asif Ali Zardari and now Bilawal’s ‘great skills’ had turned a national-level party into regional party.

He said the PPP government, during its five years in power at federal level, had been engaged in corruption, money-laundering and fake accounts; so they had nothing to tell the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had done unprecedented work for generations to come in the last three years, Farrukh Habib said, adding that the government’s initiatives were creating ample employment opportunities in the country.

He said that 10 major water reservoir projects would create 700,000 jobs.

He held the PMLN and the PPP responsible for destruction of public sector institutions including Pakistan Steel Mills. Farrukh said the government lands had been usurped and encroached upon in the past for getting political benefits.

“How long Bilawal will continue to befool the people of interior Sindh,” the minister said, adding that every time, the PPP came to power, used "Roti, Kapra aur Makan" slogan but never materialised it.

The minister reminded that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government launched 34 social security programmes for the downtrodden under the umbrella of the Ehsaas programme.

He said the low-0income housing programme had been launched for those who did not have shelter. The minister said Rs22 billion had been given under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to help the youth stand on their own feet.