Govt adopts austerity measures to increase public confidence, says Alvi

Our correspondent

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said the PTI government since its inception is striving for improving the public’s confidence in the state by adopting austerity measures.

To increase the confidence of tax payers, the government had focused on justified taxation system, he said while addressing as a chief guest at an awareness seminar for taxpayers organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) here at Governor House on Saturday.

Appreciating the performance of FTO, the president said that disposal of tax-related complaint within 50-day-period by the tax ombudsman was an appreciable effort. He asked the taxpayers to benefit from the FTO’s swift response. Alvi said that creating awareness among the masses about institutions mandated to provide relief to people was of utmost importance. He said a number of traders’ delegations have met him and assured payment of taxes, but they only demanded easier taxation process.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on the occasion, said that the businessmen were the asset of the country. He emphasized upon the FTO to ensure relief to the businessmen.

Addressing the event, the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera said President Dr. Arif Alvi has directed all the five ombudsman institutions to play an efficient and effective role in resolving problems, Sukhera said. He said as Karachi generates 70 per cent of the country’s total revenue, the FTO has posted officers of good reputation as advisers to ensure relief to the businessmen of the city. The Secretary and Adviser (Customs) Dr. Arsalan also briefed the participants of seminar about the performance of FTO.