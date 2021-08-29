Family of slain man seeks arrest of accused

ABBOTTABAD: The family members of a young man, who was killed six years ago, on Saturday appealed to the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to direct the police to arrest the main accused in the case.

They made the appeal on the six death anniversary of the deceased Sohail Ayub, who was killed in 2015, but the police were yet to arrest the main accused.

The first information report (FIR) was registered in Nawansher Police Station.

According to the FIR, one Tahir, son of Bahadur, attacked Sohail Ayub with a pistol in the presence of a number of people over a petty issue.

The injured Sohail was rushed to the Ayub Teaching Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said the accused Tahir could not be arrested and had been declared an absconder.

Sohail was allegedly killed by the gunman of a politician over a petty issue.

The FIR was registered against the accused on 28 August 2015.

The accused is still on the run.

The deceased is survived by a widow and a daughter.

The family members of Sohail Ayub told this correspondent that his sixth death anniversary was observed at his native town Dhamtore on Saturday, which was largely attended by family and friends.