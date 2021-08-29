PPP serves people according to manifesto

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Sardar Paras Dero said the PPP always served the people by implementing its manifesto.

The Special Assistant to Sindh CM said the people love PPP and it was the reason the party always struggled for the welfare of them. He said he was grateful to the party leadership that has given a chance to serve his people, saying that standing by the people in their sorrows and joys would give him great satisfaction.

He said at the Sindh government had provided all the modern facilities to the people, including fastest communication, modern health facilities and quality education that has brought prosperity to the province. He said the journey of development would continue under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.