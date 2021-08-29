Court reserves decision of Umm-e-Rubab’s family murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Trial Court Dadu on Saturday has reserved the decision of a triple-murder case of the family members of Umm-e-Rubab till September 11.

Reports said on Saturday the court had held the proceeding of a triple-murder case of Mukhtar Ahmed Chandio, father of Umm-e-Rubab, her grandfather Karamullah Chandio and her uncle Qabil Chandio. The complainant through her counsel nominated PPP’s MPA Sardar Ahmed Chandio, his brother PPP’s MPA Burhan Khan Chandio and others as suspects. While the defence counsel had argued that his clients did not involve in any such crime and they were not spotted at the crime scene too and on the bases of a text message in which some alleged criminals informed someone else about their crime could not hold the suspects responsible.

The counsel further told the court that the police had removed the names of Sardar Ahmed Khan and his brother from the FIR because of having no evidence against them. The court, after the arguments, had reserved the decision till September 11. Meanwhile, talking to the media persons, Umm-e-Rubab said that she had been pursuing the case for the past three years to get justice. Reports said the vehicles of Umm-e-Rubab and Sardar Ahmed Khan Chandio nearly collided at Ludhan Stop, when they both were going back to their homes after attending the court. Rabab told the media that Sardar Chandio had attempted to kill her, saying that she was being harassed by the accused but showed her pledge to fight against the system controlled by the chieftains to get justice against the massacre of her family.