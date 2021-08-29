6 outlaws among 52 arrested

MARDAN: District police arrested 52 persons including six proclaimed offenders and four accomplices in crimes and also recovered weapons in various areas on Saturday.

On the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted raids in Sheikh Maltoon, Toru, Par Hoti, Shah and Rustam and recovered 12 pistols, one rifle, over 5kg charas and bullets.

Also, another 42 suspects were arrested at nakabandis for further investigations. Meanwhile, six gamblers were arrested and Rs8,000 on bet seized in Saddar area of Mardan.