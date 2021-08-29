Pakistan’s value-added dates better prospects for export

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s value-added dates could have better prospects for export, said Tang Minmin, Associate researcher, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, according to Gwadar Pro.

In China, there’s a kind of Chinese date, which has developed a mature production model and increased the added value of products.

As Pakistani dates and Chinese dates show similarity in some ways, Chinese date’s marketing can be a good lesson for the Pakistani variety.

“For the Chinese date, value-added products like date concentrated juice, date vinegar, date jelly, oral liquid with a health care function, and Bordeaux, are gradually recognized by the market,” Tang said, adding that Pakistani dates producers can learn from Chinese expertise, and develop some high value-added products based on their dates’ characteristics.

High value-added products may be a way out. But apart from deep processing, Tang told Gwadar Pro that efficient cultivation and pest control are also potential areas for cooperation between the two countries, where Chinese scientific research institutions can provide technical support.

“We have some technical skills especially in deep processing and pests control, and for Pakistan, there’s space for improvement in these regards. We have signed an agreement with the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.