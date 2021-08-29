CM wants classes started in new colleges from next month

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to fulfill all prerequisites in order to ensure commencement of classes in the newly-established colleges of the province from September 2021.

He was chairing a meeting of the Higher Education Department at Chief Minister’s House, said a handout.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash and other relevant senior officials also attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister also directed the relevant quarters to expedite work on new and ongoing projects and said that the provincial government was spending huge resources for enhancing the quality of higher education and to provide conducive environment

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps so as to make newly built colleges functional without any delay.

He also directed them to arrange teaching staff for the newly established colleges on temporary basis and concrete steps be taken for the hiring of permanent staff through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

The meeting was told that a total of 303 colleges, including 177 for males students and 126 for females, were fully functional across the province. It was further told that some 67 colleges were under construction, including 29 colleges for female students.

The meeting was informed that a total of 42 new colleges have been reflected in the current Annual Development Programme (ADP), including 12 colleges in newly-merged districts.

During the last financial year, 20 colleges have been completed while 25 more colleges are due for completion.

The meeting was told that a plan had been devised for the establishment of specialised colleges and a consolidated summary had been prepared regarding land requirement for new colleges in rural and urban areas of the province.