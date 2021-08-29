Stray dogs make way to Karachi airport’s runway

KARACHI: In yet another incident of mismanagement at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, stray dogs made their way onto the runway.

Sources familiar with the matter told Geo News that a dangerous situation could have unfolded had the dogs stood on the runway during landings and take offs.

Fortunately, such a situation did not take place as the dogs were spotted before a private airline was set to take off for a flight to Islamabad. A person, who was among several passengers on board the plane, filmed the dogs.

Later, the dogs were shot by bird shooters. The airport administration said the incident took place on the evening of August 23.

What does CAA have to say?Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Saad bin Ayub, responding to the incident, said the dogs had entered the airport premises from under a fence — which is placed along the runway.

“The place from where they entered has been closed [...] bird shooters immediately took care of the dogs,” the civil aviation spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said no one was hurt as a result of the dogs’ presence on the runway, as he assured the media that the fences placed along the runway were being inspected so such a thing does not occur again.

Animals and birds make their way to the airport in search of food, he said, appealing to the public to refrain from throwing garbage and edibles near the airport’s premises.