China, US hold first ever military level talks on Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: The rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan has been discussed by China and the United States (US) at first ever military level talks after Joe Biden assuming White House in January this year.

Indian media has quoted media report without specifying it. According to the report deputy director for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) office for international military cooperation Major General Huang Xueping held a video conference with his US counterpart Michael Chase last week. The Chinese military has maintained a middle-level military-to-military communication channel with the US.

Indian media has quoted that “What China is concerned about is that the extremist forces, especially the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, (ETIM) will expand their power and influence amid the chaos in Afghanistan, which needs China, the US and other countries to work together to prevent it from happening,” the Chinese official said.

While expressing shock over the Kabul blasts, China said that the security situation in Afghanistan remained ‘complex and grave’ and offered to work with the international community to deal with terrorist threats while asking the Taliban to break off with all terrorist groups.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing, “We hope relevant parties will take effective measures to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and ensure the safety of the Afghan people and foreign citizens in the countrymen.”

Tensions between China and the US over Taiwan and the South China Sea coupled with growing discord between the two countries over the origin of coronavirus, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong have remained high after Biden took over, the Indian media report suggested.