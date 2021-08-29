PM approves model of school, domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday approved the Framework for school cricket in particular and domestic cricket in general and advised the CPCA to implement the model in its entirety.

The prime minister was given presentation on domestic cricket in Pakistan, with a special focus on school cricket. The presentation was given by the Chairman of Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA), Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

PM Imran appreciated the model developed by CPCA, an organisation that works under the Pakistan Cricket Board. He assured his total support to the school cricket championship beginning in Central Punjab from September 15 and stated that school cricket had immense potential to generate and groom real cricketing talent.

The chief secretary Punjab highlighted the significant role of the Punjab government in this major initiative.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for IPC, Dr Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to PM, Wasim Khan CEO PCB and Khurram Niazi CEO CPCA.

Meanwhile, he tweeted, “Pleased to review efforts of Punjab for revival of school cricket, esp role of cent Punjab Cricket Assoc. 870 schools and 231 college grounds, 355 sports facilities developed across Punjab. I urge all provinces to focus on reviving sports and providing sports facilities for our youth”.

He also said, “Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pak during his 3 yr tenure as chairman PCB. I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pak and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan”.