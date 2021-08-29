ECP expresses reservations about electronic voting machines

ISLAMABAD: In a major setback to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised questions about electronic voting machines (EVMs) made by the federal government.According to sources, EVMs are not up to standards of the Election Commission which has raised questions about software quality security and manufacturing of the machines.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has sought time from the Election Commission to respond to its questions.

It merits mention that earlier the Election Commission had conducted in camera demo of an electronic voting machine. Secretaries and members of the Election Commission participated in the session which was headed by the chief election commissioner. During the meeting, the technical team of the Science and Technology Ministry briefed the ECP members over the working of EVMs.