A new war within civil service in the making

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented development, the All-Pakistan Provincial Civil Service Association (APPCSA) has warned the secretary establishment of initiating a case of high treason against him and his “collaborators” for what the Association termed “shamelessly subverting the Constitution”.

Reacting to the recent letter written by the secretary establishment to all the chief secretaries of the provinces to surrender to the Centre all the Pakistan Administrative Service and Police Service of Pakistan (PAS and PSP) officers in violation of procedures, the APPCSA Coordinator wrote a letter to the secretary establishment that was widely seen as unprecedented and highly controversial.

“The state machinery, especially the Establishment Division and the offices of chief secretaries of provinces under the officers of so-called Pakistan Administrative Service has become an organized mafia headquarters to safeguard the rights of their clan under any circumstances,” reads the letter dated August 27.

It added, “The patience of the provincial civil servants, who believe in the sanctity and paramountcy of the Constitution, is becoming thin with every violation of the Constitution perpetrated by your office and will not leave any stone unturned to bring perpetrators to justice and break this mafia, which is every other day making mockery of the Constitution.”

The ED secretary is warned to stop violating the Constitution and reverse all past unconstitutional moves. Otherwise, the letter threatens, “we would be forced to take every possible step against you and your collaborators for shamelessly subverting the Constitution and not letting Pakistan get out of its colonial past and tread on roads of administrative federalism.”

Referring to the recent letter of the secretary ED, the Association official said that the ED has attempted to stop the provincial governments from doing what is their sole mandate under the Constitution. “This is a clear usurpation of provincial authority and autonomy bestowed upon the provinces by the Constitution of Pakistan and if left unchecked would become a threat to the unity of Pakistan.”

The association coordinator added that the imperial show of arrogance on the part of the ED is a conspiracy to subvert the federation. Any such venture leading to further centralization of affairs akin to the colonial era, the secretary ED is warned, would be unacceptable and be forcefully contested.

On Aug 11, the Establishment Division had approached all the provincial chief secretaries to convey its reservation over the unilateral repatriation of PAS/PSP officers to the ED by the provincial government. The ED contended that it was against the prescribed procedure and in violation of rules.

The provinces were told that in the case of PAS/PSP officers, the provincial government can only request the federal government for withdrawal of services of an officer on the basis of cogent reasons after which the ED has to decide the case of the officer’s transfer. The provinces were requested to follow the inter-provincial agreement of 1993 and the rule.

According to an official source, who terms the APPCSA letter as “malicious” said that the authority to regulate terms and conditions of members of the All Pakistan Services (PAS/PSP) vests in the president as the repository of the trust entrusted by the federating units. The source explained that on Sept 12 1993, an IPC chaired by the then caretaker PM approved in principle the considered recommendations of the Chief Secretaries Committee constituted by a former PM.

However, the decisions were not translated into formal instruments, though in practice these were being observed by and large. In Feb 2014, it is said, the ED notified two SROs after extensive consultations with the provinces. These were challenged in various courts.