Govt committed to promoting tourism, says KP minister

BISHAM: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that the promotion of tourism in Shangla district would strengthen the economic condition of people and pave the way for a new phase of development.

Addressing a gathering, he said the people of Puran would give a tumultuous welcome to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on August 30.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 70 percent of the country’s tourism potential that needed to be explored to attract the local and foreign tourists.

The minister said the provincial government had taken numerous measures for promotion of the tourism sector and development of infrastructure.

He said development of infrastructure was important to attract local and foreign tourists in the province and the government had initiated work on various uplift projects in Shangla.

“The PTI government is committed to developing the tourist spots in all areas including Shangla,” he added.