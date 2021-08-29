Pakistan moving forward in all sectors: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated four filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Sarwar Foundation, laid the foundation stone of a school and inaugurated a hospital at Ghaziabad, near Sahiwal, some 200 km from here on Saturday. Addressing the event and talking to the media, the Punjab governor said that 1,500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed by December 31, 2021, adding that Pakistan was moving forward in all sectors, including the economic sector, despite the most difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the opposition put its political and personal interests ahead of national interests.

The governor inaugurated two filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at 10/11 L Chichawatni and Kameer, Sahiwal, and Sarwar Foundation's filtration plants at Ghaziabad and Dhola Bala Sahiwal. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also inaugurated Sarwar Foundation Hospital and laid the foundation stone of Sarwar Foundation School in Ghaziabad.