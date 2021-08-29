EAC asks govt…: Impose two-year moratorium on getting foreign loans

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile Economic Advisory Council (EAC) has recommended to the PTI led government to impose a two-year moratorium on getting foreign loans.

It also suggested preparing, implementing and monitoring an internal 20-year debt and fiscal consolidation programme, ensuring statutory compliance, and revising amendments to the State Bank of Pakistan Act.

The major recommendations from the EAC have been finalised and made public when Pakistan is under the IMF programme. Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had made it clear that Islamabad did not have any intention to exit from the IMF programme.

Despite having a projection to pay back around $40 billion foreign loan obligations within two-and-a-half years, the EAC, in its recommendations on curtailing expenditures, recommended cancelling drawdown on wasteful foreign loans. “Two-year moratorium on foreign borrowing should be imposed,” the EAC made major recommendations. According to budget documents for 2021-22, Pakistan has projected to obtain net $12 billion external loans in the current fiscal year. The SBP is also projecting a current account deficit (CAD) in the range of 2 to 3 percent of GDP, equivalent to $6 to $9 billion for the current fiscal year. Independent economists, however, projected that the CAD might go up to $12 to $13 billion for the current fiscal year. The CAD had remained around $750 to $800 million in the last four months (April to July) period in 2021, so how dollar financing would be bridged is not known in line with the recommendations of the EAC.

The EAC stated that there was need to review interest rates on USD, GBP, EUR and Naya Pakistan Certificates. The EAC also recommended for reducing policy rate and rationalising tax expenditures. The last Economic Survey for 2020-21 had estimated that the country provided different concessions, incentives to different lobbies causing revenue losses to the tune of Rs1.314 trillion on annual basis.

In the wake of increased policy rates, Pakistan’s debt servicing obligations remained the largest ticket item on expenditures front. Despite reducing policy rate in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the debt servicing consumed the largest amount in the last fiscal year to the tune of Rs2.7 trillion in 2020-21.

It also asks for establishment of an Economic Management Committee (EMC) for providing institutional support framework to reduce the burden of rising debt. The EAC recommended rationalising federal spending as there is need to curtail Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and focus on completing viable projects. It asks for shelving of unviable development projects, transfer projects to the provinces and limit new projects.

The EAC made this recommendation because the throw forward of PSDP projects escalated to more than Rs6 trillion and keeping in view allocation of some projects, it could not be completed in next 50 years.

The World Bank had studied in the past and asked for shelving unviable projects. The EAC recommends to restore debt and fiscal sustainability and restore incentives to invest, produce and export.