Pakistan crucial for sustainable solution in Afghanistan: US lawmaker

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is crucial for any sustainable solution in Afghanistan, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stressed late Friday night, as the situation in the country evolves rapidly with the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The Republican lawmaker's comments came after his discussion with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan, where both sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

The US lawmaker termed the region as "complicated" and the times as "dangerous", two days after explosions rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul leaving more than 100 dead.

"We all must remember Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation, and there is a Pakistan version of the Taliban who wishes [to] topple the Pakistani government and military," Graham said.

Graham also appreciated the Pakistani government's efforts to help evacuate people aspiring to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover — despite a general amnesty from the group.

"Very much appreciate the efforts of the Pakistani government to assist with the evacuation of US citizens, our allies, and other nations," the US lawmaker said.

Responding to Graham's tweets, the Pakistani ambassador said he had spoken to the senator on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and briefed him on Pakistan's efforts to support evacuations from Afghanistan.